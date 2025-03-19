Local

Jacksonville police responding to reported shooting on Atlantic near St. Johns Bluff

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting near Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road.

FL511 cameras show police vehicles surrounding a BP gas station near the intersection.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

