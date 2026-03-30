Jacksonville police responding to shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene Monday morning of a person shot in the 2300 block of Justin Road. Police told Action News Jax just before 11:30 a.m. they responded to the area located near Fouraker Road for a person shot.

This story is developing and more details will be added when available.

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