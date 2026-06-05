Jacksonville police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said early Friday it’s looking for a missing 11-year-old boy. Savion Simpson was last seen leaving his home on West 45th Street near Moncrief Road at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

JSO is concerned about his safety due to his age. Savion is 5’1”, 100 pounds, brown eyes and long black dreads. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, tan pants, and light green and beige Jordan’s.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

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