Jacksonville police: Woman tailed ex-boyfriend’s car in Murray Hill, shot his female friend in face

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a weekend shooting in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Latorray Collins, 38, the suspect, was detained at the scene.

According to a police report, a witness with connections to both the victim and the suspect revealed more details about the initial incident. The witness told police he had recently ended a relationship with Collins.

According to this witness, he was in the car with the victim when the incident took place. Family identified the victim to Action News Jax as 42-year-old Latasha Taylor.

The witness states that he and Taylor had gone to meet with friends at a nearby liquor store. Upon following the friends down the road, he noticed Collins’ car following behind him.

When all cars were stopped at a traffic signal, Collins exited her vehicle and approached the witnesses, where a “verbal exchange” had begun between Collins and Taylor, the report said.

This was after Taylor asked the witness who Collins was.

When the witness felt that the situation would turn physical “between the suspect and the others present,” he stepped out of the vehicle to intervene, the report said. That was when the shots were fired.

Latasha Taylor is still in the hospital, but her family says she is making progress.

