Jacksonville prepares for national spotlight as Jaguars host Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville, FL — A national audience will get to see the new-look Jaguars, and the city of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen will lead the effort to stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Jags defense has 13 takeaways, and ranks fourth in rushing yards.

Head coach Liam Coen told the media on Thursday that Travon Walker is “day-to-day” after undergoing wrist surgery. The edge rusher got hurt during the team’s win over the 49ers last weekend.

Kickoff is 8:15 pm at EverBank Stadium and on ESPN.

First Alert Weather: Quick moving showers and high tides continue. This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet. Today will feature scattered quick moving showers/downpours streaming in off the Atlantic. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph out of the east. Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase tonight. At least a shot of a few quick moving showers for the Jags Monday Night Football game. Temperatures will be in the 70s. The showers will turn more isolated tomorrow, and we are mainly dry on Wednesday.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the east Atlantic is likely to develop into the next named storm of the season (Jerry). This currently poses no threat to land.

Three Big Things to Know:

There are few signs of progress at reopening the government, as President Trump says layoffs are “taking place right now.” Both parties believe public opinion is on their side. Democrats are pushing for health insurance subsidies and President Trump aims to maintain current spending levels. The shutdown adds to economic uncertainty, with hiring slowing and inflation high. Talks remain unproductive, with a Senate vote failing to advance a Republican bill.

Two people lost their lives in crashes in Jacksonville on Sunday. Just after 5 am a woman died on I-95 near the Bowden exit. FHP says the 36-year-old woman from Middleburg had stopped because she was involved in an accident. Her car was hit by a semi truck, killing her. Also Sunday morning, an man on a motorcycle crashed into the side of a pickup truck and died on Bulls Bay Highway near Old Plank Road. It was the 32nd deadly motorcycle accident this year in Duval County.

A federal judge is temporarily blocking all National Guard troops from being used to protect federal buildings in Portland, Oregon. It’s the same judge who ruled Saturday that Oregon National Guard troops couldn’t be used in Portland. When President Trump ordered California Guard troops to deploy in Portland, Oregon filed an amended motion for a temporary restraining order, and the judge approved it.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group