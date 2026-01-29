Jacksonville Public Library seeks community input on future of Brentwood library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Public Library is asking members of the community to participate in a Brentwood Branch Library Open House.

According to the library, the open house will allow residents to share ideas, ask questions, and “create a vision” for the future of the Brentwood Branch Library.

“The Brentwood Branch Library has long been an important part of this neighborhood,” says Tim Rogers, the Director of the Jacksonville Public Library. “This Open House is an opportunity for us to listen, learn, and work alongside the community to envision a library that continues to support learning, creativity, and connection for generations to come.”

The library says those who attend can expect “interactive visioning exercises and feedback stations focused on library design, programming, and community use. Input gathered at the Open House will help inform planning and design efforts as the project moves forward.”

The open house will happen on Thursday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the KIPP V.O.I.C.E Academy on Golfair Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public

