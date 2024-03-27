Local

Jacksonville Publix store sells another Mega Millions winning ticket

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Winning $36 million Mega Millions prize goes unclaimed in Florida

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, FL — A westside Publix store has sold another winning Mega Millions ticket. A $1 million ticket was sold at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. near the Ortega River ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. The $1.13 billion grand prize goes to a lucky person in New Jersey.

The Publix in Roosevelt Square also sold a $36 million ticket on August 15, 2023. However, no one stepped up to claim the prize before the deadline, rendering the Mega Millions lottery ticket void.

As a result, the winner forfeited the winnings.

A week prior to that drawing, a $1.602 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Publix in Neptune Beach. We later learned it was claimed by Saltines Holdings, LLC.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!