Jacksonville rescue mission extending hours due to cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville is extending its overnight shelter services on Monday and Tuesday in response to forecasted temperatures dropping below 40°F.

The shelter, located at 234 W. State St., will open its doors to provide a warm and safe environment for those in need, ensuring that no one is turned away during the cold spell, a rescue mission news release states.

“We will not turn anyone away,” said Paul Stasi, LCSW, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission. “We want to ensure that everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during this cold weather. Safety and care are our top priorities.”

Check-in for individuals seeking shelter will begin at 3:30 p.m. on both days at CRM’s New Life Inn campus. The extended hours and increased overnight capacity will continue as long as temperatures remain below 40°F.

Guests are encouraged to stay indoors to prioritize their safety during this period of extreme weather.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.