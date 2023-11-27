Jacksonville Ronald McDonald House to hold 35th Anniversary Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday, December 1st from 5-6pm the Jacksonville Ronald McDonald House will “Light Up the House” (courtesy of American Electrical)! When the sky is dark and the House is bright, you can walk, jog, or run the 5K together through the beautiful San Marco neighborhood they call home. There will also be a FREE 35th Anniversary Block Party from 6:30-8:30pm featuring music, food, games, and a few holiday surprises!

Each year they serve over 1,500 families both locally and abroad who are seeing treatment in Jacksonville. Over the past 35 years, they have provided care, comfort and kindness to over 42,000 families.

What started as a 10-bedroom house off Jefferson Street has grown into a 53-room, 65,000 square foot House in San Marco featuring a movie theater, fitness center, KidZone Learning Center, rooftop garden and features two beautifully spacious kitchen areas.

The Ronald McDonald House provides an essential respite and a safe, quiet place to call home for critically ill children and their families during what is an exceptionally vulnerable time in their lives.

Schedule of Events:

Registration: 5pm

Light Up the House 5K: 6pm

Kids Fun Run: 7pm

35th Anniversary Block Party 5:00pm to 8:30pm

Register Today

2023 Block Party and LUTH Sponsorship Opportunities

