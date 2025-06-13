Jacksonville Sharks take on the Green Bay Blizzard in big conference showdown game tonight

The Jacksonville Sharks are in the middle of a crucial three-game stretch that could determine their postseason fate later this summer.

Fresh off a 54-48 victory over the defending Indoor Football League champion Arizona Rattlers, the Sharks hope to keep the momentum going on the road with a trip to Green Bay on Friday night.

The Sharks and Blizzard both sit at 7-3 on the season, one game back of the Eastern Conference leading Quad City Steamwheelers, who Jacksonville will host next Saturday night on June 21st.

But first, the Blizzard is another opportunity for Tyler Huff to showcase his skills in the IFL.

Huff, a Ridgeview High School graduate, made quite the impression in his home debut last week, accounting for four touchdowns with three on the ground and an efficient night throwing the football as well.

Coming off a college career that ended with a stellar season at Jacksonville State, Huff may be just what the Sharks’ offense needed to keep rolling this summer.

As mentioned, the Sharks return home next week to face Quad City at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

