Jacksonville Sharks use bye week to get healthy | Shark Bites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks are coming off a big win on the road to improve their season record to 9-4 with just three regular season matchups remaining.

This week, it’s all about recovery with an important bye week ahead of the home stretch and two games at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in the final three weeks.

Coming into the weekend, the Sharks trail only Quad City (10-3) in the Eastern Conference standings and race for the number one seed.

Jacksonville will play host to San Antonio (3-9) on July 12th before a road trip to Tulsa (7-6) the following week and the home finale on July 26th against the Green Bay Blizzard (8-5).

Both of those home matchups will be streamed live on Action Sports Jax 24/7 for those who can’t make it in person!

