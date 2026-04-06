Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office adds 39 officers to police force in historic graduating class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office welcomed 39 new police officers, graduating one of the largest classes in agency history.

JSO says Police Class 04-25 completed nine months of training that included classroom instruction and physical fitness before earning their badges. The class is made up of men and women who will now transition to field training, working alongside veteran officers on live calls for service.

Officials say graduation does not mark the end of training for the new recruits. Each officer will spend the coming months under the supervision of experienced personnel before working independently.

To see the new recruits in a video from JSO, CLICK HERE.

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