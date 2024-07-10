Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announce arrest in fatal shooting, crash in Mid-Westside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced the arrest in a July 6 late-night crash in the Mid-Westside area that left a driver fatally shot.

According to JSO, just after midnight on Saturday, July 6, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash into a building on the 1800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the driver, 39-year-old Anthony Maxwell, had been shot multiple times before the crash. Maxwell was transported to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue but succumbed to his injuries.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were promptly notified and began their investigation. Through their efforts, detectives identified a person of interest in the case. The investigation led to 57-year-old Anthony Brooks, a family member of the victim, being connected to the crime.

On Tuesday, July 9, Brooks was located and brought to the Police Memorial Building for questioning.

Following the interview, Brooks was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

