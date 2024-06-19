Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to announce results of Operation Decelerate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), has announced the successful conclusion of Operation Decelerate, a large-scale operation targeting illegal street racing and related activities in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, alongside Major Steve Harris of the FHP, will provide details of the operation during a media briefing today at noon. The briefing will take place in the Press Briefing Room at the Police Memorial Building.

Operation Decelerate was initiated in response to numerous complaints about street racing within Jacksonville. The operation, conducted on Saturday, June 15, aimed to shrink illegal activities including the unauthorized closure of roadways, street racing, and dangerous stunt maneuvers. JSO reported that participants from Jacksonville and several surrounding states were involved in these reported activities.

The coordinated efforts of the JSO and FHP led to multiple arrests and citations, with several vehicles being towed or seized. Sheriff Waters and Major Harris will provide more comprehensive details during the briefing.

