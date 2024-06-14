Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests 14 people during Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 14 people on June 7 during a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint on the Westside.

According to a news release, JSO identified areas with an increase in dangerous driving and crashes. This operation took place at 103rd Street near Connie Jean Road.

Over a little less than two hours, two dozen officers arrested 14 people: ten for DUI, two for drug possession, one for driving with a suspended license, and another one for an unlisted reason.

“Our goals are to diminish the impaired driving problem by increasing the opportunity to detect, apprehend, and deter the impaired driver by selective enforcement of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and to heighten the public awareness to the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol, chemical or controlled substances,” Police Lieutenant Kenneth Lamb from JSO’s Specialized Traffic Enforcement Unit said in the news release.

JSO also issued 30 traffic citations and seized 120 grams of marijuana.

They checked more than 200 cars.

