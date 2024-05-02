JSO: Four people in custody after Dollar General store robbery, shot fired but no one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fourth robbery in the last few weeks of a Jacksonville area Dollar Store was confirmed on Wednesday night by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place in the area of 3800 N. Main St. in the Brentwood neighborhood.

In a briefing, Chief Parker said just after 8 p.m. police stopped a vehicle fleeing the scene of this General Store robbery. One of the four suspects then raised a firearm. As a result, one officer fired off a round, striking the side of the vehicle. The suspect was not hit and no one was injured.

Chief Parker said that all suspects are in custody.

JSO did say that Sheriff T.K. Waters will hold a full briefing once the investigation is finished.

