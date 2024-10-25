Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office holding crime prevention walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be out in the community during a neighborhood crime prevention walk on Saturday.

Sheriff T.K. Waters and District 3 Commander Randi Glossman will be in attendance.

This event gives you the chance to ask questions and raise concerns to JSO.

The walk will commence at the Adolph Wurn Park at 10:30 a.m.

