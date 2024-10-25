Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office holding crime prevention walk

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JSO badget logo

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be out in the community during a neighborhood crime prevention walk on Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sheriff T.K. Waters and District 3 Commander Randi Glossman will be in attendance.

This event gives you the chance to ask questions and raise concerns to JSO.

The walk will commence at the Adolph Wurn Park at 10:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!