Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to host free S.M.A.R.T. motorcycle safety course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The S.M.A.R.T. Motorcycle Safety Course, a free training program funded by the Florida Department of Transportation, will begin on Feb. 7 in Jacksonville.

Hosted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the S.M.A.R.T. (Safe Motorcycle and Rider Techniques) course aims to improve motorcycle safety through training and awareness amid rising motorcycle-related fatalities. This initiative provides crucial riding techniques to participants, focusing on fundamental skills necessary for safer road handling.

Training sessions will be held at the Northeast Florida Criminal Justice Center located at 4715 Capper Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Classes take place on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7:40 a.m.The course is designed to cover essential riding techniques, including proper head and eye positioning during turns, bike leaning for tighter turns, and effective manipulation of the clutch, throttle, and brake.

Attendees are required to register with a valid driver’s license and motorcycle endorsement and must sign a waiver to participate. A safety briefing will be conducted after registration.

