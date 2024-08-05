Women accidently drowns in Mandarin area, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported homicide in the Mandarin area at 10000 Old St. Augustine Rd.

According to JSO, at around 7:10 a.m., patrol officers responded to the scene about a report of a deceased person.

When arriving at the scene, officers located the victim, who was an adult female in a nearby pond. Life-saving measures were taken once she was removed from the water but she was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have responded and are conducting the investigation.

At this time, there does not appear to be any signs of foul play, and it seems to be a case of accidental drowning.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS

