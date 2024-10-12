Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of longtime supervisor

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JSO statement on passing of longtime supervisor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is mourning the loss of one of its dedicated members, a supervisor who served the department for 18 years.

JSO reported that the employee passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening due to complications from a long-term medical condition.

In respect of the family’s wishes, JSO has chosen not to release the supervisor’s name. The department is asking the community for prayers and support during this difficult time, both for the deceased’s family and the wider JSO family.

