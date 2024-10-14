Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office paying tribute to fallen officer McNew on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to pay tribute to fallen officer Bradley McNew on Monday.

His body is being transferred from the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m.

The funeral home is located at 517 Park Street.

According to JSO, the procession will pass by UF Health Hospital and travel through the Springfield and Riverside neighborhoods.

The route will be as follows:

Jefferson Street to 11th Street

11th Street to Boulevard Street

Boulevard Street to 8th Street

8th Street back to Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street, which continues as Riverside Avenue towards Edison Avenue

If you want to pay your respects, you are asked to line up along the designed areas of the roadway which can be seen on these maps:

McNew procession This is the procession route for fallen officer McNew. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

You are asked not to block the travel lanes, stand on the sidewalk, and listen to emergency officials.

