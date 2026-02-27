Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released information and a video detailing a deadly officer-involved shooting on Kaleel Road on February 10.

According to JSO, on January 30, task force officers attempted to stop a stolen car driven by convicted felon 52-year-old Michael Jones. He soon fled, and officers did not pursue him. Based on surveillance footage, Jones was also armed with a gun.

On February 10, task force officers began following Jones after he was located in the stolen car. After requesting help, task force officers and patrol officers continued to follow Jones, where he eventually parked the car in a driveway on Kaleel Road.

JSO says Sergeant Howell and Officer Higginbotham chased Jones. Sergeant Howell deployed his twice without any effect. He saw Jones reach for a gun, which caused him to use his JSO-approved handgun. Sergeant Howell struck Jones, where he was instructed to stop reaching for his gun, which he did not comply. Both Sergeant Howell and Officer Higginbotham fired at Jones. JSO says Jones died at the scene.

Crime scene detectives found two guns at the scene: a Glock 43X near Jones and a Raven Arms MP-25 in Jones’s back pocket.

The sheriff’s office says the State Attorney’s Office will independently review the incident to assess the legality of the officers’ actions. An internal review will also be conducted to make sure the officers acted within policy.

