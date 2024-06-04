Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $24,000 fraudulent use of a credit card

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraudulent credit card use to obtain goods. The incident reportedly took place in the St. Johns Town Center.

According to JSO, the suspect entered a jewelry store and illegally purchased items totaling over $24,000 using someone else’s credit card.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call @FCCrimeStop at 1-866-845 TIPS or **TIPS (8477).

