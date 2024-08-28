Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help solving fatal hit-and-run on Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on July 26 on the Westside that left a 29-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on the 8700 block of Collins Rd.

Surveillance footage from the area shows two vehicles of interest: a dark sedan traveling at a high rate of speed, followed closely by a dark SUV. Authorities believe the vehicle or vehicles involved in the incident would have significant front-end damage.

After the initial hit-and-run, the pedestrian was reportedly struck again by a different vehicle, whose driver remained on the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

JSO’s Traffic Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case and are determined to bring closure to the victim’s grieving family.

There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477), where they can remain anonymous. Tips can also be directed to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or by emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

