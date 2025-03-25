Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office starting traffic enforcement on NAS Jacksonville military base

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new uniform will have a regular presence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be doing traffic enforcement on base, an NAS Jacksonville social media post stated Monday.

“Naval Air Station Jacksonville Security Department has teamed up with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to assist with traffic enforcement on NAS Jacksonville,” the social media post states.

“Drivers will see an increase of JSO Officers on the installation, and special equipment on the roadways,” NAS Jax said. “This is for all areas on the base, if you are stopped they will have state jurisdiction, and fines will be handled accordingly. NAS Jacksonville Base Security will also continue to provide traffic enforcement.”

Commenters had a lot to say on NAS Jax’s social media post about JSO enforcement on base.

“Maybe JSO should be concerned with crime and traffic control off base and do more directed patrols.” - James Christian

“Well with the crime issues Jacksonville has I would think there would be better things for JSO to do besides give out traffic tickets on NAS Jacksonville!” - Lisa Brown

“Nice! I hope they start snagging the folks making illegal right hand turns onto Yorktown from US-17. It’s also be nice if they’d start ticketing the red light runners at the I-295/US-17 intersections.” -Jennifer Båtstad

“Is the DoD paying for this? JSO has enough on their plate. They can’t cover all the things they need to cover for the citizens of Jacksonville. If DoD cuts are bringing about a loss of capability, then so be it. This is not an area where local taxes should be used to make up the difference. There is no way that traffic on base, where the max speed is 40 mph, presents a larger danger and needs more traffic enforcement attention than in the surrounding areas. Let’s rethink this.” - Logan Lowery

“Can we just fix the lights and lanes for in and out traffic instead having cops everywhere? God forbid we put money where it will helps.” - Ian MacGregor

“Maybe JSO can get the Birmingham gate open at 5 AM like it’s supposed to be.” - Gary Hall

“I actually never seen county sheriff’s allowed to operate on federal property. Interesting.” - Keith Kor Sudyod

“It’s not the first time. They’ll be gone soon.” - Edgardo Lopez

“Maybe the JSO can help figure out how to fix the lights and the alternating lane system.” - Dan Skurnick

