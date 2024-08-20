Jacksonville shipyard near the Intracoastal Waterway to be transformed into a major mixed-use development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An old Jacksonville shipyard on Atlantic Boulevard near the Intracoastal Waterway is set to get redeveloped.

The developing company Jacksonville Intracoastal LLC is planning to turn the site into 560 multifamily residential units, along with office, hotel, retail, and restaurant uses.

And that is all according to the civil plans the developer submitted to the city.

The project called The Harbour is also supposed to bring a marina with up to 650 slips along with a two-lane public access boat ramp with 30 dedicated boat trailer parking spaces, staging docks, and certain other related improvements.

Just last month Jacksonville City Council approved rezoning for the project.

Just in front of the property, there are rezoning signs in the ground. The developer plans to construct a mixed-use development on over 43 acres there.

From Warren Merrill’s backyard, you can see the area that Merrill said used to be home to a shipyard called Moodys.

“When Moodys was there, it was like 7 cranes any given day, lots of racket, lots of noise, and a lot of machinery,” said Merrill.

Merrill has lived in the area for about 30 years, and he is in favor of The Harbour project.

However, other neighbors are not.

“It is going to be a tough note with the added population and especially the traffic,” said Patricia Hux, who lives in the area. “I wish that they could take the properties a little further south and get on the St. Johns River because this is right on the San Pablo River.”

Action News Jax reached out to the developer to get an idea of what the timeline for construction is and when the project is expected to be completed.

We have not heard back.

