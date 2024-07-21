Jacksonville Special Committee on the Community Benefits Agreement announces upcoming meeting dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Special Committee on the Community Benefits, chaired by Council Member Raul Arias, has announced the dates and times for its upcoming meetings. The committee will review the Community Benefits Agreement, initially proposed in legislation 2024-904-E, which was previously struck from the legislation to allow City Council review as part of the annual budget process.

The meetings will be held in the City Council Chamber at 117 W. Duval Street, First Floor, City Hall – St. James Building on the following dates and times:

Monday, July 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 am

Monday, August 12, 2024, at 9:00 am

Monday, August 26, 2024, at 9:00 am

Council Member Raul Arias, representing District 11, will serve as Chair. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is a historic moment for our city. My colleagues and I on the Special Committee are going to ensure this Community Benefits Agreement protects the taxpayers while providing much-needed infrastructure for the neighborhood, benefiting the community and small businesses in the Out East community.”

About the Jacksonville City Council:

The Jacksonville City Council is the legislative body of the City of Jacksonville’s consolidated government, responsible for making the laws that govern the city. The council consists of 19 members elected to four-year terms. The city is divided into 14 districts, each represented by a single member, with five members representing the entire community “at large.” For more information, visit www.jacksonville.gov/city-council.

