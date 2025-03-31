Jacksonville, Fla — The North Florida Marine Association announces the Jacksonville Spring Boat Show, a family-friendly outdoor event at Metropolitan Park on the St. Johns River. This year’s Spring Boat Show, sponsored by Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Westside, will offer three days of water-related fun and family-friendly activities, including food vendors, live music, special surprises for the kids, and seminars and education for the adults. Boat Show attendees will be among the first to see and board brand-new models of all types of watercraft, including fishing boats, cruisers, ski boats, pontoons, inflatables, personal watercraft, and more. Attendees who arrive by boat will enjoy free admission!

Spring Boat Show highlights include:

· Daily: A wide range of boats, boating accessories, resources, tips, and gear.

· Saturday: Kids Fishing Clinic Scavenger Hunt. The first 200 kids to come through the gate can participate in a FREE interactive fishing clinic scavenger hunt for prizes such as a rod and reel combo and life vests courtesy of Old School Kingfish Shootout and Aqua Traction of North Florida.

· Saturday and Sunday 11am: During seminar presentations, Captain Tommy Derringer will discuss “Mastering the Inshore Slam: Proven Artificial Lure Techniques for Northeast Florida.” Sponsored by Strike-Zone Fishing.

· Saturday and Sunday 1-4pm: Live music from Paper City Hustlers—playing everyone’s favorite hits, from reggae to country to classic rock and more! Sponsored by Windward Marina Group.

· Daily: Food trucks including The Saucy Pig, Jag Boilers, and Heart and Soul.

Hours and Admission: Metropolitan Park is located at 1410 Gator Bowl Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Boat Show hours are 11am to 7pm Friday, April 25; 10am to 6pm Saturday, April 26; and 10am to 4pm Sunday, April 27. Admission is $12 for adults; free for children 12 and under; and $10 for seniors, military, and first responders with ID. Food is purchased from the vendors and is not included with admission. For more information, visit www.boatjax.com

Parking: Parking for the general public is $10.00 per automobile per day in Lot J of the stadium. CREDIT CARD ONLY.

















©2025 Cox Media Group