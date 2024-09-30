Jacksonville Symphony to present ‘Sibelius’ Violin & Elgar’s Enigma’ with renowned violinist Stefan Jackiw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony is set to captivate audiences with its second Florida Blue Classical concert of the 2024/25 Season, titled Sibelius’ Violin & Elgar’s Enigma. The event will take place on October 18 and 19, under the baton of Music Director Courtney Lewis, and will feature internationally acclaimed violinist Stefan Jackiw.

Known for his virtuosic performances, Jackiw will perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, a masterful and demanding piece that promises to be a highlight of the Symphony’s 75th Anniversary Season.

Alongside this, the program will include Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, famous for its emotional depth and vivid musical portraits, including the iconic “Nimrod” variation. The evening will also feature Benjamin Britten’s Variations for Orchestra, a piece designed to showcase the distinct sections of the orchestra.

Tickets for this exciting event can be purchased through JaxSymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at 904-354-5547. The concert is proudly sponsored by Florida Blue.

