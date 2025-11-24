Jacksonville teen killed in Burger King shooting; suspect arrested, student speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tragic news out of Jacksonville as police confirm an 18-year-old was killed and another person injured in a double shooting late Saturday night at a Burger King on Blanding Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Dawud Burritt has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including murder. Detectives say Burritt shot and killed 18-year-old Matthew Jackson and injured another man before fleeing the scene.

Students at Riverside High School are mourning the loss of Jackson. One student, James Calvo, said the news has had a deep impact on classmates.

Calvo, who shared a class with Jackson, said he was stunned to learn of his death.

Calvo said that while they weren’t close, Jackson’s presence in class made an impression on him.

“It really took effect on me. He was one of my classmates. I shared a class with him, and he was just always very cool to be around. I enjoyed him.”

Video recorded by a passing driver showed several patrol cars with flashing lights surrounding the restaurant as officers responded.

Police said they provided medical care immediately, but Jackson died from his injuries. The other victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

JSO said detectives identified Burritt as the gunman by early Sunday morning. He was arrested shortly afterward and booked into the Duval County Jail.

Community members said the shooting has left many heartbroken.

“First of all, life is short. The world is going crazy, and I feel like people are raging over just the smallest thing… the smallest, smallest thing. It wasn’t necessary,” said Davetra, a local resident.

Calvo said students are coming together to honor Jackson.

“I do have a quote that I run called the Fellowship Christian Athletes… on behalf of the Fellowship Christian Athletes, we’re hosting a campus-wide prayer meeting tomorrow in honor of him and for his family, and my family sends our deepest condolences to his mother.”

JSO said detectives have not yet released information about what led to the shooting.

18-year-old Matthew Jackson

