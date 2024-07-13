Jacksonville Transportation Authority announces access to Aira app for blind and low-vision transit users

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has announced a new partnership with Aira, a visual interpreting service, to enhance accessibility for blind and low-vision transit users.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Through this partnership, JTA users will have free access to the Aira app, allowing them to connect with trained visual interpreters who can assist them in navigating the transit system more independently and efficiently. This initiative aligns with JTA’s commitment to providing all residents with safe, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions.

The Aira app connects users with agents who can access their smartphone cameras and provide visual information. This service can assist with tasks such as locating the Skyway Monorail ticket kiosk, distinguishing between express and regular buses, and finding the most direct pedestrian routes to transit stops.

JTA aims to make the entire transit experience accessible, offering Aira’s services for all aspects of a journey, from pre-trip planning to returning home. Aira is already free from several transit authorities and airports across North America, emphasizing the importance of accessibility.

“The JTA is dedicated to building an accessible and inclusive transit system for all of their residents, and we’re thrilled Aira is now a key part of those efforts,” said Troy Otillio, CEO of Aira. “Through accessing critical visual information with Aira, people who are blind and low vision will be able to have an improved transit experience and navigate the city on their own terms.”

“The JTA is proud to offer free access to on-demand visual interpreters to our patrons through our partnership with Aira,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The JTA is committed to providing dignified mobility services that restore independence for all transit users in the communities we serve.”

The Aira app is available for free on iOS and Android from the PlayStore and AppStore.

Getting Started on the Aira Explorer App:

Download the Aira Explorer app from the Apple app store or Google Play store. Open the app and follow the prompts to register. Tap “Browse Access Offers.” Locate the “Search Access Offers” box at the top of the screen, type “JTA,” then select “Search.” Select “JTA Transit Plan & Ride.” Click “Apply Offer” You are now ready to use the Aira app for free within the JTA’s service area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.