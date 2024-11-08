Jacksonville Transportation Authority hosted a community art ceremony for Northwest Corridor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) unveiled new art installments during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for seven shelters: three at the Soutel Hub and four other shelters along the NW Corridor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The art was chosen from submissions by local artists in Jacksonville as a part of the JTA‘s public art initiative, as well as the Northwest Jacksonville Corridor Improvements through JTA’s MobilityWorks2.0 program.

The improvements will help enhance over 111 bus stops by increasing safety and amenities, such as ADA upgrades and real-time digital information for connecting stops.

NW Corridor Art Shelters Ribboncutting NW Corridor Art Shelters RibbonCutting Nov 2024 (Jeffrey Leeser)

“We are thrilled to introduce community residents to these inspiring works created by local artists and chosen with the help of the people who will enjoy it every day,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford. “These works of art reflect the unique identity of this community and will be an enduring part of its cultural landscape for years to come.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.