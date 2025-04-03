ICYMI: Jacksonville University Announces Accelerated Nursing Program

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Jacksonville University announces the launch of a new 20-month Accelerated Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing (ADEMSN) program. JU says the program is the only one of its kind in Northeast Florida. ADEMSN aims to address the critical need for highly skilled nurses in healthcare as part of its expansion of second-degree accelerated nursing programs.

The JU press release states that the program is tailored for people who hold a non-nursing bachelors degree. It would give students an opportunity to launch themselves into the nursing profession and empower them to take on advanced leadership roles within healthcare. Those enrolled can expect to gain comprehensive knowledge in patient care, leadership, health education and the tools to excel in multiple clinical and leadership positions.

Dr. Lindsay Wolf is a full-time Assistant Professor of Nursing at the JU Keigwin School of Nursing and Director of Graduate Nursing Programs. Dr. Wolf joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to discuss the program. (The full interview is at the end of this post.)

Dr. Lindsay Wolf

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for registered nurses in the United States as of May 2023 tops out at over $99,000 for government workers. Wages bottom out to over $71,000 for state, local, and private educational services. The annual median wage for registered nurses in the state of Florida is reported to be more than $46,000.

Nurses in hospital and nursing care facilities often work in shifts to provide round-the-clock coverage. It is common for nurses to work nights, weekends, holidays, and remain on duty in order to provide necessary care on short notice. Nurses working in offices and schools are more likely to have regular business hours.

Anyone with an interest in the accelerated nursing program can find more information by visiting Jacksonville University’s Undergraduate Nursing Program online.





©2025 Cox Media Group