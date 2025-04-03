Local

ICYMI: Jacksonville University Announces Accelerated Nursing Program

By Ben Fridkis, Kristine Bellino, and Rich Jones
By Ben Fridkis, Kristine Bellino, and Rich Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Jacksonville University announces the launch of a new 20-month Accelerated Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing (ADEMSN) program. JU says the program is the only one of its kind in Northeast Florida. ADEMSN aims to address the critical need for highly skilled nurses in healthcare as part of its expansion of second-degree accelerated nursing programs.

The JU press release states that the program is tailored for people who hold a non-nursing bachelors degree. It would give students an opportunity to launch themselves into the nursing profession and empower them to take on advanced leadership roles within healthcare. Those enrolled can expect to gain comprehensive knowledge in patient care, leadership, health education and the tools to excel in multiple clinical and leadership positions.

Dr. Lindsay Wolf is a full-time Assistant Professor of Nursing at the JU Keigwin School of Nursing and Director of Graduate Nursing Programs. Dr. Wolf joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to discuss the program. (The full interview is at the end of this post.)

Dr. Lindsay Wolf

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for registered nurses in the United States as of May 2023 tops out at over $99,000 for government workers. Wages bottom out to over $71,000 for state, local, and private educational services. The annual median wage for registered nurses in the state of Florida is reported to be more than $46,000.

Nurses in hospital and nursing care facilities often work in shifts to provide round-the-clock coverage. It is common for nurses to work nights, weekends, holidays, and remain on duty in order to provide necessary care on short notice. Nurses working in offices and schools are more likely to have regular business hours.

Anyone with an interest in the accelerated nursing program can find more information by visiting Jacksonville University’s Undergraduate Nursing Program online.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!