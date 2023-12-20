Jacksonville woman attempting to recover car stolen right before the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is trying to recover her vehicle after it was stolen last week. It’s part of a broader trend of car thefts city-wide.’

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report reveals the theft of the woman’s car occurred on the north side of Jacksonville in the Oceanway area.

Jasmine Smith not only had her car stolen, but she also had important documentation and Christmas gifts that can’t be replaced. And it all happened right here in this neighborhood on Annies Place.

“It’s devastating,” Smith said. “It’s heartbreaking because it’s right before Christmas. I had my niece and nephew’s things in the car, my aunt had sent gifts for the kids. I had everything in the car.”

JSO’s incident report reveals the auto theft happened last Wednesday on Annies Place in Oceanway, and there were two victims: Smith had her 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan taken and another victim in the same neighborhood had their car burglarized. Smith said the theft happened overnight around midnight.

In the car, Smith said she also had both her and her son’s passport, birth certificate, and social security information. Smith said she was on her way downtown to handle business.

“I woke up the next morning and everything was gone,” Smith said.

Last year, JSO reported more the 2700 vehicle thefts, and this year so far, that number is at about 4,000.

JSO warns people to keep their vehicles and homes secured at all times, but especially during the holidays. JSO says to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight or gift boxes in vehicles, which could potentially lead to a break-in.

In this case, Smith said her car was locked. The incident report states there were four suspects seen taking the vehicle.

“They used some kind of device and you can see them unlock the car,” Smith said. “The neighbor’s car lit up as well when they clicked it, and they… I guess got into my car.”

Smith said her bank account showed credit card transactions the next day. They include a Mobil gas station, Taco Bell and a Walmart. She has since canceled her credit card.

Smith adds her insurance doesn’t cover auto theft. So, she’s forced to use other means of transportation, like driving her mom’s car when it’s available.

“Not easy at all,” Smith said. “You’re kind of at the liberty of everyone else; you have to ask permission. We’re doing our best to try to give the kids a good Christmas, that’s all I want to do. I want to get through this.”

Smith said she is still waiting to hear back from JSO on where her car may be.

In the meantime, a friend created a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/014514f9) for her to help replace some of the items she lost, including those Christmas gifts.

