Jacksonville woman guilty of 2023 double murder, kidnapping

Jacksonville, FLA. — It only took an hour on Wednesday for a Jacksonville jury to find Iris Williams guilty of murder and kidnapping.

In October 2023, Williams shot and killed her longtime boyfriend, Charles Watkins, and his brother, Thomas Harris, at a home on Abelia Road in Northwest Jacksonville.

The victims’ elderly mother was in her room when the shootings happened. She walked out to find one of her sons bleeding in the hallway. Her other son was dead in his bedroom.

Harris’s last words to his mother were, “She shot me,” referring to Williams.

After the shootings, Williams forced the mother to drive to a motel and held her hostage for hours. She threw the gun over a bridge during the drive and tried to get the mother to lie to the police.

When they returned to the house the next morning, the mother called 911, and Williams was arrested.

She was convicted of two counts of murder, kidnapping with a firearm, evidence tampering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A status hearing is set for May 28.

