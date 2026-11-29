JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is sharing a personal moment online in hopes it helps others who are grieving.

Sabrina Maria posted a TikTok video from the “wind phone” at Arlington Park Cemetery.

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A wind phone is an old rotary telephone that isn’t connected to anything. Visitors pick up the receiver and talk to loved ones they’ve lost.

A sign next to the phone says it is meant for memories and “for saying the goodbyes you never got to say.”

Sabrina Maria said she spent about 10 minutes on the line talking to her parents, her grandparents and God.

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Her message to others: normalize grief.

“Been kind of having, you know, a little rough time. Been missing my parents. It’s been five years that they both have been gone. So we’re gonna go and check this wind phone out,” Sabrina says in the video.

Visitors can find the wind phone to the far right of the cemetery’s main entrance. Follow the road to the brown gazebo, where you’ll find the phone in a quiet, peaceful spot.

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