Jacksonville Zoo announced death of beloved rhino Archie

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Zoo has announced the passing of beloved southern white rhino, Archie, at 55-year-old. Archie was the oldest male of his species in human care.

The zoo’s medical team recently discovered that Archie had a soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer. Due to his age and the extent of the tumor, extensive treatment would have been too taxing for him. Surrounded by his dedicated care team, Archie spent his final moments outside.

Archie’s impact goes far beyond Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. He leaves behind an incredible legacy with 60 descendants—including 14 offspring, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-great-grandchildren.

To honor his remarkable life, the zoo will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 15.

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of beloved southern white rhino, Archie. At 55 years old, Archie was the oldest... Posted by Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025



