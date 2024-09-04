Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomes newest zoo baby, a greater kudu calf named Samara

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is celebrating the arrival of its newest zoo baby, a greater kudu calf named Samara, born on July 11.

Samara, the 31st greater kudu calf to be born at the zoo, is the fifth offspring of her mother, Trixie. The calf’s name, Samara, shares Hebrew origins with her father Sam’s name and means “guardian” or “protected by God.”

Samara weighed reportedly 40 pounds at birth and has since doubled in size. The young calf has quickly adapted to her surroundings, showing signs of curiosity and confidence as she explores the veldt exhibit and interacts with other animals.

The zoo currently houses five greater kudu, including Trixie and her four offspring—two males and three females. To help Samara bond with the other females, the males and females are being rotated between different groups and exhibits. Visitors can view the kudu herd by stopping by the Africa Loop or catching a glimpse of them from the zoo train.

The zoo encourages guests to visit and witness Samara as she continues to grow and thrive.

