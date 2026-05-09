Jacksonville Zoo to offer free admission for moms on Mother’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will offer free admission for moms this Mother’s Day.

The promotion will take place on Sunday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zoo officials say moms visiting with family members who purchase admission will get in free.

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No advance ticket purchase or promo code is required.

Families only need to arrive together, and mom’s free admission will be processed at the zoo entrance.

The offer is only valid in person on Mother’s Day and applies to moms visiting with family members who have paid admission.

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