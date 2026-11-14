Jacksonville Zoo opens new boat dock, announces holiday events and new animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Curtis Dvorak, known as the zoo’s Wildlife Wanderer, spoke with Kristine Bellino on Jacksonville’s Morning News In Depth about what families can expect in the coming months.

Visitors Can Now Arrive at the Zoo by Boat

For the first time in nine years, visitors can travel to the Jacksonville Zoo by boat.

The zoo officially opened its new pier on Friday, November 13, replacing the old wooden dock destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The project was made possible through donations and support from the Largura family and Superior Construction.

The new pier connects to a walking path that takes visitors near the zoo’s Land of the Tigers exhibit.

Boaters can use the dock during regular zoo hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must purchase an admission ticket before entering.

A QR code at the dock allows guests to buy tickets online. After purchasing admission, visitors can call zoo security using the phone number posted at the entrance.

Dvorak also encouraged guests to purchase tickets in advance, saying they can save $5 by buying them at least one day before their visit.

ZooLights Returns November 20

The zoo is bringing back its traditional holiday light celebration, ZooLights, beginning November 20.

The event will feature colorful holiday decorations, festive music, and lights throughout the zoo.

Dvorak explained that ZooLights will replace the holiday-season format used in recent years for Colors of the Wild.

However, Colors of the Wild is not going away.

The popular lantern festival will return in February 2027 and continue through April.

The festival features handmade illuminated sculptures of animals, plants, insects, and other designs.

This year, some of the lanterns will be based on drawings created by children who won a zoo design contest. The company Tianyu will turn their artwork into full-sized lantern displays.

More Manatees Coming to the Zoo

The zoo is also preparing to welcome more manatees to its Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River exhibit.

Dvorak said four manatees are currently receiving care at the facility, with approximately four more expected to arrive soon.

The animals are in the final stages of rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.

During this stage, the manatees are no longer critically injured. Instead, they receive food and care while gaining enough weight to return to their natural habitat.

Dvorak also said the zoo’s medical team is working toward certifications that would allow it to resume providing critical care for manatees.

Baby Bonobo Born, New Rhino Expected

Visitors also have a chance to see a new baby bonobo born at the zoo in early November.

According to Dvorak, the mother kept her baby so close during the first several days that animal care specialists initially had difficulty determining whether it was male or female.

The zoo is also preparing to welcome a new male rhinoceros.

The animal will not immediately be available for public viewing, but zoo officials hope he will eventually become part of the zoo’s breeding program.

Dvorak said the hope is that the new rhino will successfully pair with Kapenzi, one of the zoo’s female rhinos.

The arrival follows the loss of Archie, a longtime resident who helped support rhinoceros conservation through his offspring and later generations.

Zoo Remembers Olivia the Crane

The zoo is also mourning the loss of Olivia, a 43-year-old Stanley crane who spent 30 years at the Jacksonville Zoo.

According to an October 18 report, Olivia was the oldest known Stanley crane in North America.

She arrived at the zoo in 1996 and became a favorite among staff members and visitors.

Zoo officials said Olivia had been dealing with health problems related to her age, including arthritis and declining kidney function.

Because of her declining health, the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her. She was surrounded by staff members who had cared for her over the years.

During his interview with Kristine Bellino, Dvorak remembered Olivia as a special part of the zoo.

He explained that while visitors might see the animals only a few times a year, the specialists who care for them spend every day with them.

Over time, those animals become like family.

Dvorak also remembered how visitors could often see Olivia while riding the zoo’s train.

The zoo shared that Olivia was known for her playful personality, including making noise at golf carts that drove too fast near her area and keeping staff members busy with her running and jumping.

Her death has been especially difficult for the people who worked with her for so many years.

New Membership Prices and Upcoming Events

The Jacksonville Zoo updated its membership packages on October 1, offering more affordable options for individuals and families.

According to Dvorak, an individual annual membership costs $79 and includes unlimited visits throughout the year.

Members can also receive discounts and access to special events.

The zoo will close one hour early on Sunday, November 15, for Roars & More, a fundraising event supporting pediatric hospice care in Jacksonville.

Dvorak also mentioned that another Toast to Conservation fundraiser is planned for the coming months, although the featured guest has not yet been publicly announced.

As a nonprofit organization, the zoo relies on admission, memberships, fundraising events, and community donations to support its operations and conservation efforts.

For more information about visiting the zoo, purchasing tickets, or becoming a member, visit JacksonvilleZoo.org.

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