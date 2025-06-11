Jacksonville’s Alhambra Theatre receives Congressional Proclamation for being the best in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Alhambra Theatre & Dining in Jacksonville is in the national spotlight once again.

On Tuesday, the Alhambra was presented with an official U.S. House of Representatives Proclamation recognizing the theater’s award from USA TODAY, naming it the best dinner theater in America.

In addition, Rep. Aaron Bean recognized the theater in a speech on the House Floor in May. He said, "Since opening its doors in 1967, the Alhambra has brought Broadway to Florida’s First Coast, hosting a wide variety of shows, musicals, comedies, and tribute acts.

Under the visionary leadership of my good friend, Managing Partner Craig Smith, the Alhambra has evolved into a unique destination where art, entertainment, and culinary excellence converge to create an unparalleled experience.

Mr. Speaker, the Alhambra isn’t just a destination. It is a source of community pride, a cultural beacon, and a testament to the power of community and the arts."

The Alhambra, located at 12000 Beach Boulevard, is the nation’s oldest continuously-operating dinner theatre.

Alhambra receives U.S. Congressional Proclamation Left to right: Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith, District Director Bryan Campbell, Alhambra General Manager Gary Smith. (Credit: Alhambra Theatre & Dining)

