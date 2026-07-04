Jacksonville’s ancient Treaty Oak: A living testament to American history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through its twisting canopy, the Treaty Oak is older than Jacksonville and older than any building that surrounds it now.

“We know [it’s] 250 [years old] at least, and there’s talk the Native Americans used it as a gathering place. It could easily be 400 years old,” said Sons of the American Revolution, Jacksonville Chapter Registrar Chuck Salestrom.

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution can track their lineage back to people who participated in the Revolution.

The massive southern live oak tree has been designated a National Liberty Tree. Liberty Trees served as rallying points for patriots in all 13 original colonies during the American Revolution.

The tree was nearly lost in the 1930s, but was saved after public outcry.

“Jessie Ball duPont understood the significance,” Salestrom said. “She got funding, and they were able to make this into a park.”

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