Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services asking for supply donations to care for cats

The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Service is asking for the community’s help to care for cats and kittens as kitten season ramps up.

ACPS shared a link to its Amazon Wish List on its social media on Wednesday, which includes items like bottles, food, and storage bags.

ACPS said one of its volunteers created the list and that “These donations directly support the animals and the incredible foster families helping save lives every day.”

To see what ACPS needs to care for felines from kittens to senior cats, click this link.

People who are interested in providing foster homes for cats are asked to email acpsfosters@coj.net or stop by 2020 Forest Street to get started.

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