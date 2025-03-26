Local

Jacksonville's Morning News on Location: UNF Market Days

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville's Morning News on Location UNF Market Days
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News is launching a local college campus tour at the University of North Florida to spotlight Market Days.

Market Days supports Jacksonville businesses and community members. Vendors looking for a unique and creative way to promote their business or organization to the 17,000+ UNF community are welcome to register.

For the UNF community, Market Days is an opportunity to browse a wide variety of products and services, learn about businesses in the Jacksonville area, and engage with fellow Ospreys.


Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!