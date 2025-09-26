Jacksonville’s Morning News - Sept. 26, 2025: Scampions!

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Friday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for Friday, September 26, 2025. Here are the 3 Big Things to Know:

Updating the tropics: a disorganized cluster of storms over Hispaniola is likely to become the next named storm, Imelda. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there is a lot guiding this system and there will be changes to the forecast. Current established long-range forecasts keep what will be Imelda anywhere between 200 & 400 miles east of Jacksonville. We can expect rough seas and surf early next week - from both Imelda and Humberto - which will be way east of Florida.

Former FBI Director James Comey says he’s innocent after he was indicted. In a video posted on social media, Comey said he is innocent and his family will not live on their knees. Comey has been charged with one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice. The charges are related to testimony he gave before Congress on his handling of the investigation into the 2016 presidential election.

SHELL YES!: Jacksonville celebrates its first Triple-A championship since 1968. The Jumbo Shrimp beat the RailRiders 7-4 on Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark. The team moves on to a one-game AAA national championship game on Saturday in Las Vegas. The International League has been naming a champ since 1884. The Jacksonville Mets last won the IL playoffs in 1968.

The Child Cancer Fund reaffirmed its commitment to forever funding the Child Life Specialist at Nemours Children’s Health. During a Thursday announcement, CCF pledged $1 million for ten years to fund the position. It stems from the 1994 Christy Fund from JF and Carol Keirnan, who lost their daughter to cancer. It was also announced that Joli Craver (“Miss Joli”), will be retiring in October.

