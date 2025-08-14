The Jags are on the hunt for their 2025 Fan of the Year

Jacksonville, Fla — Think you have what it takes to be crowned the biggest Jacksonville Jaguars fan? The Jaguars and the NFL announced the search is on for this season’s NFL Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan.

In partnership with all 32 teams, this program is designed to spotlight people whose fandom, contributions to their team, and connections to the game inspire their families, friends, and communities. Nominations close on Sept. 29.

Fans can either nominate themselves, someone they know, or – new this year – a dynamic duo fan pair to receive the honor at nfl.com/fanoftheyear.

The Jaguars will review each submission in search of the extraordinary fan or duo that has had a positive influence or inspires others through their love of the team and choose a nominee for the team’s Fan of the Year. Once the team selects its nominee, public voting will begin to see who will become the Ultimate Fan of the Year.

Once selected, all 32 teams’ Fans of the Year will be invited to represent their teams at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, inclusive of two tickets, airfare, lodging, merchandise, plus a VIP experience. The Ultimate Fan of the Year will be awarded and announced during NFL Honors in February.

