Jags and Trevor Lawrence are talking contract extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Josh Allen to the biggest deal in the history of the organization last week and another big time contract could get done soon.

This week at Jags HQ, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and GM Trent Baalke both acknowledged discussions toward an extension for the former number one overall pick.

Lawrence is entering his fourth season in the NFL which will be the last on his rookie deal. The team can exercise a fifth-year option for the 2025 season in May.

“I try not to force anything, we’ve had some great talks and great conversations and I talked to his agency last night again,” Baalke said Thursday afternoon at the Jaguars annual pre-draft luncheon. “We’re working at it and we’ll continue to work at it. Ownership is involved obviously. Coach is involved. We’re going to put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here.”

On Tuesday, Lawrence discussed the contract talks as well.

“There’s been some conversations,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, I’d like to be a Jag for as long as possible. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. My job isn’t going to change if I get extended or not. I can’t lie it would be nice to have that done.”

Lawrence has had an interesting career track so far because his rookie season was disrupted and disjointed with the Urban Meyer debacle in Jacksonville.

Lawrence turned things up in his second season by helping the Jaguars to the playoffs and recording an epic comeback win over the Chargers in the playoffs.

It looked like Lawrence was taking off again midway through the 2023 season before getting injured three times in the last six weeks of the season. The Jaguars collapsed and missed the post season after starting 8-3.

This week on the Brent & Austen Show on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network, they discussed the contract of Trevor Lawrence.

