Jaguars blow out Chargers, 35-6

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars ran all over the Chargers to the tune of a 35-6 home victory.

Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 73 yards and two scores, while Bhayshul Tuten ran for 74 yards and a score to lead Jacksonville to victory.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added a rushing touchdown to round out the scoring.

The Jaguars improved to 6-4 and remain second in the AFC South standings.

Los Angeles managed just eight first downs and was a meager 3-of-12 on third down.

Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen set a franchise record yesterday with his 56th career sack.

The seven-year veteran moves past Tony Brackens, who held the record for more than 20 years.

Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau says it was complete and total domination for the Jaguars.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group