Jaguars clinch AFC South title, ignite playoff excitement in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the postseason as AFC South champions after a decisive win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The victory pushed the Jaguars to a 13–4 record, securing the division title and home-field advantage for the opening round of the playoffs at EverBank Stadium.

As the clock hit zero, fans exploded with celebration, signaling a renewed sense of belief across the city.

“We’re going all the way,” said Jaguars fan Carson Loyd.

Another fan, Joe Green Junior, echoed that optimism, saying, “This is our year. We haven’t won nothing since 2017.”

The season-defining win locked up Jacksonville’s spot atop the AFC South and ensured that playoff football will return to the city next week. Fans filled the stadium and surrounding areas, many comparing the current team to past playoff squads.

“Feels like a 2017 team, but we don’t have to go through Tom Brady‘s so we’re going to the Super Bowl,” said fan Jayce Bulger.

The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017 after finishing 10–6 and winning the division. They also returned to the playoffs in 2022, capturing the AFC South at 9–8 and advancing to the Divisional Round. This year’s 13–4 finish marks one of the strongest regular seasons in franchise history.

By defeating their biggest division rival, Jacksonville controlled its own destiny and set the stage for another postseason run in front of a home crowd that has fully embraced the moment.

“We are a small market baby, but we’re making big strides. Do you understand what I’m saying?” said Reginald Brown.

For many fans, the team’s success represents more than wins and losses, bringing renewed pride and energy to the city.

“Yeah, I’m very grateful. Very thankful for what they are doing for the city, bringing everybody together. It’s looking really good. I know we can at least make it to like the second, maybe third round in the playoffs and maybe make it to the Super Bowl,” said Jeff Bratt.

Marlon Sulph added, “It’s good for the city where electrified, and we’re able to get people out. The energy of the city has been awesome.”

As the Jaguars prepare for their postseason opener, fans say one factor will be critical to a deep playoff run: protecting their quarterback.

“Because he franchise, he got golden if he doesn’t stay healthy this season,” Bratt said.

With home-field advantage secured and momentum on their side, Jaguars fans believe the road to the Super Bowl begins in Jacksonville, with playoff football returning next week.

