Jaguars debut custom cleats for 10th annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just in time for the season of gratitude, Jaguars players and coaches are showing off custom cleats highlighting the causes closest to their hearts for the NFL’s 10th annual My Cause My Cleats initiative. The designs will hit the field this Sunday when the Jags face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

More than 40 players and 15 coaches are taking part this year, supporting causes ranging from cancer awareness and youth development to military appreciation and community outreach. Each participant teamed up with an artist to bring their vision to life, and many of the cleats will be donated after the game to raise money for their chosen charities.

This year’s artists include longtime Jaguars partners Soles by Sir, Joe Castro, and Dillion DeJesus.

One standout story comes from DE Josh Hines-Allen, who worked with 17-year-old local artist Zende T. Randolph. Their cleats represent the Four One For All Foundation, founded by Josh and his wife Kaitlyn to support families facing childhood cancer. The design honors Wesley Allen’s journey and the foundation’s mission to bring awareness and end childhood cancer.

Several other players are representing their own foundations:

DE Travon Walker highlights the Travon Walker Foundation, providing mentoring, scholarships, and resources to empower youth in his hometown of Thomaston, Ga., and beyond.

P Logan Cooke supports faith-based outreach and programs that strengthen families in need.

DE Arik Armstead focuses on education equity and literacy programs for underserved students.

Youth development is also a big theme. WR Parker Washington is representing Heart of the Kids Social Services, Inc., a Christian-based nonprofit giving kids in foster care a safe place to heal, grow, and dream big.

Cancer awareness remains close to many players’ hearts. S Rayaun Lane III is remembering his brother-in-law, Bryce Moore, who succumbed to a rare cancer at age 16. His cleats represent the Little Warrior Foundation, which funds research and support for families affected by Ewing Sarcoma.

To see the full list of participants and high-resolution photos of select cleats, visit the Jaguars’ My Cause My Cleats website.

